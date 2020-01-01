Ntseki concerned by lack of Bafana Bafana players in La Liga and Premier League

The former Bloemfontein Celtic assistsant coach has challenged South African footballers to be more consistent

head coach Molefi Ntseki wants to see Bafana Bafana players in top European leagues like the Premier League, and .

Bafana had the likes of Lucas Radebe, Shaun Bartlett, Benni McCarthy, Aaron Mokoena, Steven Pienaar, Nasif Morris, Tsepo Masilela and Quinton Fortune playing in top European leagues in the past.

Ntseki believes the national team will benefit from having players competing in such leagues when international football resumes, having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March.

“If we can export more of our players to the European market, they will share the experience that they have acquired while playing abroad,” Ntseki told IOL.

“When I watched the La Liga recently as they came back after the coronavirus [break], I saw a number of north African players playing for Spanish teams.

"It was also the same when I watched the English Premier League. I saw more West African players."

Current Bafana players Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, and Lebo Mothiba are plying their trades in which is amongst the top five European leagues.

“But when I look at players who are of South African origin, we don’t have any, and this is a very big concern for me," the former South Africa under-17 head coach added.

"We need players playing regularly in the Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga.”

South Africa youth internationals Siphesihle Mdlalose, 21, and Khanya Leshabela, 20, have both signed their maiden professional contracts with and , respectively.

However, Mdlalose and Leshabela are yet to make their first-team debuts for the Premier League clubs.

Ntseki urged South African players to be more consistent as he looks to ensure that Bafana qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup and 2022 finals.

“For any team to do well, they need consistent players. We also need committed players who will come to the national team and work very hard for each other and their country and make sure that we qualify for Afcon and the World Cup," he said.

"A big Bafana pool made up of consistent performers will make us strong. Again, if we can have more players exposed to the (European) continental club competitions, it will be very easy for them to adapt for Bafana at a national level.”

The Afcon finals have been postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.