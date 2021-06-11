Ntseki backs Baxter to bring back Kaizer Chiefs' glory days

Amakhosi have not won any silverware since the Brit's last spell in charge - he helped them claim the league title in the 2014/15 season

Kaizer Chiefs technical director Molefi Ntseki is optimistic that Stuart Baxter will help restore the club's flagging fortunes.

Back at the club six years after his last spell - in which he claimed two league titles, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup title in three seasons, Baxter has inherited a side which briefly flirted with relegation before scraping a top-eight finish.

“He previously coached the club between 2012-15," Ntseki said, as quoted by IOL. "The club experienced dry seasons of not winning anything [prior to Baxter's arrival].

"After he arrived he turned things around and we are hopeful that things will turn around and the glory days will come back. From my interactions with him, he is excited.”

Baxter, like Ntseki, is also a former Bafana Bafana coach. As a foreigner, he knows South African football very well, although during his last spell, Mamelodi Sundowns weren't yet quite the force they are now.

“He understands a lot has changed in terms of the level of the league and the level of opponents," Ntseki commented.

"It is important for all of us to work together, working hard and smart so that we can take the performance of the team to the next level. The coach is responsible for the performance of the team.

“Knowing his qualities he will take responsibility to improve the performance of the team with the support of the assistant coaches and club."

Baxter does not have long to settle in - his first match back in charge comes on Saturday 19 June - a Caf Champions League semi-final first leg match against Wydad Casablanca, away in Morocco.

The return game at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg is scheduled for June 26.

The Glamour Boys earned their spot in the last four after edging out Tanzania side Simba SC 4-3 on aggregate, having lost the second leg away from home 3-0 after winning 4-0 in Soweto.