Ntseki aware ‘South Africans are impatient with Bafana Bafana’ as Sao Tome e Principe test beckons

The national team coach goes into the upcoming matches on the backdrop of some difficult outings by his team

coach Molefi Ntseki says he appreciates the huge responsibility he has to satisfy the hard-to-please national team fans as he faces another test against Sao Tome e Principe in back-to-back qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana first host the Atlantic Ocean islanders on November 13 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, before switching battleground to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where they would be considered as the away side three days later.

After concerns about his pedigree to handle the national team, especially following last month's 1-1 draw against Namibia and the 2-1 defeat by Zambia in international friendlies, Ntseki knows that he could be living on borrowed time.

More teams

The results added to his record of last year’s 2-1 friendly match victory over Mali, the 2-0 Afcon qualifier loss to and a 1-0 win over Sudan which left Bafana placed second in Group C.

“It is a responsibility that we are fully aware of that South Africans are very impatient when it comes to Bafana Bafana because it is the pride of the nation,” said Ntseki as per Sowetan Live.

“It is what unites the nation. When we win games‚ the whole nation will celebrate‚ when we lose games‚ the whole nation will be up in arms to say they are not happy with Bafana‚ they are not happy with the coach‚ they are not happy with so and so... it is a team.”

Bafana are three points behind Group C leaders Ghana and tied on three points with third-placed Sudan whom they have an edge over in their head-to-head record.

Despite his team’s inconsistency, Ntseki is unmoved and believes that they are on the right track as he expresses confidence in his team, the majority of who's team members have rose through the ranks of youth national teams to the senior side.

“So now we need to do well for Bafana Bafana because I think that everything has been working very well for us,” Ntseki said.

Article continues below

“We have three generations of players in the Bafana team. We have the team of [captain] Thulani Hlatshwayo that played in the Afcon 2015‚ we have the team of [Motjeka] Madisha that played in the Olympics in 2016‚ and we have the team of Teboho Mokoena that is going to the Olympic Games in Tokyo [next year].

"So this is the generation that will very important to take us to the next level.”

Collecting six points from Sao Tome would set Ntseki’s side in good standing to finish top of their group.