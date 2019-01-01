Ntseki appoints Zwane and Moloto as his Bafana Bafana assistants for Zambia match

Zwane has been in charge of the Kaizer Chiefs MDC team for some time now while Moloto coached Bafana Bafana at the 2000 Afcon games in Mali

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed the appointments of MDC coach Arthur Zwane and head of scouts Trott Moloto as his assistants for the Zambia encounter this coming weekend.

According to Molefi, both Zwane and Moloto have been appointed on an interim basis while he still finalises his technical team.

Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto will be assisting me for the Zambia game while I finalize my Technical Team - Ntseki pic.twitter.com/KyjYhDwDj1 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 2, 2019

More to follow...