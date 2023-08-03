Ntseki adamant Kaizer Chiefs 'magic' only hope for success - 'Not only about the pitch'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is adamant the Glamour Boys need more than consistency in results to be successful.

Chiefs have gone eight seasons without a trophy

Ntseki brought to help Amakhosi

Tactician explains why more than results is needed

WHAT HAPPENED: Ntseki replaced Arthur Zwane as Chiefs head coach with the latter being demoted to deputise him.

Amakhosi have signed some good players in their bid to end the current trophy drought that has put everyone associated with the club under pressure.

However, the tactician has now explained why the Glamour Boys will need more than a positive result on the pitch to get their first silverware since the 2014/15 season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think it has to be a Kaizer Chiefs' magic. It’s not only about [what we can do] on the pitch or the stadium. It is about all stakeholders pulling in one direction," Ntseki said as quoted by Far Post.

"I think that is what has been happening at the club. The unfortunate part was us not getting the expected results. I think with Molefi coming in and the new players coming in, it’s so unfortunate that we’ll always be looked at in terms of what the club failed to achieve in the past.

"So it is a new chapter for each one of those players in the new season to write their own chapters. Chiefs are a club that is supported by a multitude of supporters. Expectations are very high, to say that it must be a winning team, and supporters must be proud of our team," Ntseki added.

"When results are not coming, everyone becomes disappointed, but I think the most important thing is on the mental side. We have the players, so we have to be strong mentally. So I think the magic will come from all of us pulling in one direction.

"Our management, players, technical team, and every stakeholder of the club, that’s where we’ll see the magic coming in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are not yet done in the ongoing transfer window ahead of the new season.

The Soweto giants are in the market for a striker to bolster the attacking department. Former Orlando Pirates Gabadinho Mhango has been linked with a move to the club.

During pre-season, Amakhosi played Tanzania Champions Yanga SC and Botswana heavyweights Township Rollers.

They lost both matches by an identical 1-0 scoreline, which puts the team under pressure ahead of the new season.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will start their 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season on Sunday against Chippa United.