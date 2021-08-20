Ntsako Makhubela: Orlando Pirates sign Golden Arrows winger

Orlando Pirates sign Ntsako Makhubela from Golden Arrows as the hunt for a new manager goes on

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of highly-rated winger Ntsako Makhubela from Golden Arrows.

The Bucs are strengthening ahead of the new campaign, and the addition of the forward will be a boost in the attacking department. With the Soweto heavyweights aiming at challenging for the PSL title after two consecutive third placed finishes, the new acquisition will be postive news for supporters rocked by the sudden resignation of manager Josef Zinnbauer.

"Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Ntsako 'Neverdie' Makhubela from Golden Arrows," the team confirmed on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old joined Arrows from Real Kings who ply their trade in the South African second-tier competition. He was a key player for a good Arrows team who finished fourth in the league last season.

In the 2019/20 season, he featured 23 times for Arrows, scoring one goal and providing one assist. In the following season, he played the same number of matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Meanwhile, former Bucs striker Jerry Sikhosana believes Gavin Hunt is the best candidate to take over from Josef Zinnbauer. The German resigned on Monday after pressure from the fans after recent elimination from the MTN8 Cup.

Benni McCarthy and Zinnbauer's former understudy Mandla Ncikazi are also being tipped to take the helm of Pirates, but Sikhosana insists that Hunt, who has won the Premier Soccer League title four times, would be the best man for the job.

"Mandla Ncikazi had a small team without any pressure. He had time to build Golden Arrows," Sikhosana told Power FM as quoted by SowetanLive.

"It is the same as [coach] Steve Komphela when he did the same with Arrows with Ncikazi as his assistant coach. We are now talking about Benni [McCarthy] at AmaZulu, there's no pressure there. Bring Benni at Orlando Pirates, I am telling you that five to six months down the line people will be speaking negatively about him.

"Sure, things did not work for Gavin at Chiefs, but it is because he could not sign players. And another thing, it was hard because he had players that he could not use as they could not register them and that frustrated him.

"Gavin Hunt will bounce back. I believe Gavin can lead Orlando Pirates. I would prefer Gavin at Pirates."