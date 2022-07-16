Ntiya-Ntiya: New Sekhukhune United defender was hurting at Kaizer Chiefs

The former SuperSport United academy player's confidence was low at Amakhosi where he was reduced to a fringe player

New Sekhukhune United defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya's representative has disclosed that the diminutive player was hurting at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 25-year-old left-back was released by the Soweto giants last month having started his professional career at the Naturena-based giants in 2018.

Ntiya-Ntiya, who was nurtured in Chiefs' academy, has found a new home at Sekhukhune and his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has now opened up about why his client had to leave Amakhosi.

"Football is like that. No one said that Siphosakhe would grow old at Chiefs," Mahlakgane told Isolezwe.

"All I can say is that Siphosakhe is now okay. Not playing was hurting him a lot.

"You could see that his confidence was also very low. The good thing is that he is still young and he is mentally strong as he grew up at a big team like Chiefs.

Ntiya-Ntiya was tipped to be part of the first group of players who were released by the Soweto giants shortly after the recent campaign ended.

The Bizana-born player was contracted to Chiefs until June 2024, but that contract was terminated by mutual consent towards the end of last month.

Ntiya-Ntiya played 44 matches in the Premier Soccer League for Amakhosi and he helped the team finish second in the league behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2019/20 season.

He started in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final as the Glamour Boys were stunned by then-NFD side TS Galaxy.