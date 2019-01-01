Ntiya-Ntiya: Kaizer Chiefs defender signs new three-year deal

The 22-year-old left-back will remain at Amakhosi for the next three seasons after extending his contract

have extended the contract of defender Siphisakhe Ntiya-Ntiya until June 2023.

The left-footed player's initial contract was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, but Amakhosi have moved swiftly to secure his services for the next four years.

The Soweto giants took to their social media platforms on Wednesday night to announce the news.

We have extended Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya’s contract until 30 June 2023.



Ntiya-Ntiya was promoted from the club's youth ranks two seasons ago while Steve Komphela was still at the club.

He quickly made his presence felt in the elite league soon after his promotion to the senior team, and he was a regular in Komphela's final season in charge.

The Bizana-born player played a part in Amakhosi's 1-0 win over Black last weekend, making his return to the starting line-up after missing the opening match against two weeks ago.

Overall, Ntiya-Ntiya has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Chiefs since the 2017/18 season with 22 of those matches coming in the league.

At one stage, Ntiya-Ntiya had to compete with Godfrey Walusimbi and Letlhogonolo Mirwa for a place in the Chiefs starting line-up.

He became the club's preferred left-back soon after the departure of Walusimbi.