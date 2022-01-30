Ntiya-Ntiya: Agent comments on Kaizer Chiefs star's future with transfer deadline looming

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya is set to stay put at the Soweto giants with the January transfer deadline day looming.



The diminutive left-back was placed on the Premier Soccer League heavyweights' transfer list following the arrival of coach Stuart Baxter prior to the start of the current campaign.



Amakhosi had signed left-backs Sifiso Hlanti and Sibusiso Mabiliso from Swallows FC and AmaZulu FC respectively and this led to Ntiya-Ntiya being deemed surplus to requirements by the four-time PSL champions.



However, the former SuperSport United academy player did make four appearances for Chiefs towards the end of last year after Sifiso Hlanti sustained a long term injury.



The Glamour Boys did not indicate whether Ntiya-Ntiya had been removed from the transfer list coming into the current transfer window which will close on Monday at midnight.



His agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane has indicated that the tough-tackling player will not be leaving the Naturena-based giants with his current Chiefs deal set to expire in June 2024.



"Yes, he was placed on the transfer window, but he is now playing," Mahlakgane, who also represents Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane, told GOAL.



"Ntiya-Ntiya has been playing week in week out. He is contracted to Kaizer Chiefs until 2024."



Nicknamed Sera, Ntiya-Ntiya made his first appearance of the season against Swallows as he came on as a substitute in the Soweto Derby clash which Chiefs won 3-1 on November 28 and he was lauded by Baxter.



Sera then made three consecutive starts against Sekhukhune United, Royal AM and Maritzburg United last month under assistant coach Arthur Baxter, with Stuart Baxter missing due to a positive Covid-19 test.



He has played 44 top-flight matches since being promoted to Chiefs' first team from the club's reserve team during the 2017/18 season.