Nteo told Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp about Orlando Pirates forward Mabasa

The Siwelele MDC manager has backed the 23-year-old Buccaneers hitman to continue banging in goals

Former Bloemfontein midfielder believes striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is yet to reach his full potential since joining the Buccaneers.

Nteo previously coached Mabasa at Siwelele in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge and has recalled how he told ex-Celtic coach, Ernst Middendorp, now with about the player’s abilities.

In addition, the retired midfielder is upbeat the 23-year-old will continue with his rich vein of form at Pirates as he has netted four Premier Soccer League ( ) goals so far.

“When we got him from Grey College I told coach Ernst Middendorp that this boy will score goals,” Nteo told FarPost.

“He was doing well when he was with us at MDC, he continued when he got promoted to the first team and look at what he is doing now at Orlando Pirates.

“I don’t think people have seen the best from him yet. I know him very well when he gets goals and confidence, he is still going to score more goals. He is a quality player.”

Moreover, the Botshabelo-born hitman left Phunya Sele Sele at the end of the previous season after netting 10 goals in all competitions for coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s side to qualify for the MTN8.

Having joined the 1995 African champions, the dreadlocked forward has shown no signs of stopping to find the back of the net for coach Rhulani Mokwena’s troops.

Out of six matches in all competitions for Pirates so far, the big striker has scored four times and is tipped to challenge for the PSL top goalscorer award at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, Mabasa will compete against the likes of ’ Deon Hotto who has six goals and SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler who has five goals for the top accolade.

In addition, the Sea Robbers are preparing to get their Telkom Knockout Cup campaign underway against Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium this weekend and Mokwena will be pinning his hopes on Mabasa’s goalscoring prowess for them to reach the next stage.