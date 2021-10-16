N'Simba scores first Ligue 1 goal as Clermont upset Lille

Vital N’Simba scored his first Ligue 1 goal as Clermont recorded a shock 1-0 victory over Lille on Saturday evening.

The DR Congo international helped the Lancers secure promotion to the French top-flight last season, albeit, he had to wait until his eighth game to break his duck in the French elite division.

Prior to the showdown with the reigning league kings, Clermont had gone on a seven-game run without a win.

Against the Les Dogues, they brought that impressive spell to a halt as N’Simba put the ball beyond goalkeeper Ivo Grbic in the 32nd minute.

The African star's last-gasp header had denied Renato Sanches the opportunity to give the visitors a ninth-minute lead at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Benin Republic’s Jodel Dossou came close to doubling the hosts’ advantage before the half-time break but his effort found the side netting.

In the second half, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side pushed for an equaliser but Pascal Gastien’s men stood strong, with Jonathan Bamba firing over the crossbar in the 70th minute.

There was a late chance for Pierre-Yves Hamel to make things more comfortable, but he snatched at the ball and sent it wide of the goal post.

N’Simba was in action from start to finish for Clermont as well as Algeria prospect Akim Zedadka, Benin Republic's Cedric Hountondji, and Ghana's Salis Abdul Samed.

Whereas, Dossou was replaced by Jordan Tell in the 78th minute, while Guinea’s Mohamed Bayo was introduced for Pierre-Yves Hamel in the 77th minute.

French goalkeeper of Senegalese origin Ouparine Djoco, his compatriot Arial Mendy, Ghana's Alidu Seidu as well as Karim Mohamed were unused substitutes.

For Lille, Cote d’Ivoire’s Jonathan Bamba was in action from start to finish, while Morocco’s Saad Agouzoul, Mozambique’s Reinildo Mandava and Cheikh Niasse played no role in the defeat.

Article continues below

The result places Les Dogues in eighth position having accrued 14 points from 10 matches.

They would be hoping for redemption when they host Brest on October 23, 2021. Before then, they welcome Sevilla to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for Wednesday’s Champions League fixture.

Eleventh-placed Clermont are guests of Nantes in their next league outing.