NPFL side Lobi Stars refuse to rule themselves out of Ronaldo signing after Manchester United exit

Nigerian outfit Lobi Stars have made a surprising comment that they have not yet contacted Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives.

Ronaldo criticised Man Utd and Ten Hag

Red Devils and player parted ways

Are Lobi Stars looking to sign the famous player?

WHAT HAPPENED: Ronaldo is currently clubless after Manchester United announced they have parted ways with the Portugal star by mutual consent.

The 37-year-old attacker had an explosive interview in which he criticised his former club and manager Erik ten Hag.

The Nigeria outfit have provided a statement on the legendary forward stating that currently, no contact has been made with him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Please be informed that Lobi Stars are yet to make any contact with representatives of Cristiano Ronaldo following his release from Manchester United," the club posted.

"We wish him the best and Lobi Stars will make no further comment on this."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The fans have expressed their opinion on the statement and here is what they feel about the suggestion Lobi Stars might consider going for the star attacker.

Your entire team [main squad, backroom staff, coaches, etc] and your State government cannot pay Ronaldo's weekly wages - Izuchukwu Agali.

He can come and enjoy the beauty of our capital city, Makurdi. The beaches, topography, sunrise and sunset - Oryiman.

First, you should build a world-class training facility then hire the best chefs and veteran medical personnel before you think of wanting to make a further statement - Mr. Buzaije.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has not yet commented on his future after parting ways with the English side.

WHAT NEXT: The former Real Madrid attacker is currently in Qatar preparing to play Ghana in Group H's opener on Thursday.