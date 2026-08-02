Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Borussia Dortmund have now struck an agreement with Serie A side Como 1907 for Couto after lengthy negotiations.

Dortmund are not set to complete a permanent sale of the Brazilian, though. The two clubs are said to have a basic agreement over a loan, with a purchase option still to be added to the deal.

In 2024, Borussia Dortmund initially signed Couto on loan from Manchester City, but agreed a purchase obligation that was fairly easy to trigger in the process. As a result, Borussia had to sign the four-time Brazil international on a permanent basis in summer 2025 for a total fee of €25 million, even though Couto failed to convince in his first year in Dortmund and was often left on the bench.

Borussia Dortmund exit? Yan Couto would also play Champions League with Como

Last season, Couto still spent most of his time a long way from being a consistent starter. In the closing stages of the campaign, coach Niko Kovac hardly used the 24-year-old at all, with Couto managing just 12 minutes of playing time across two months between mid-March and mid-May.

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With his contract still running until 2030, Borussia Dortmund are open to letting the full-back leave. Como quickly emerged as a strong contender to sign him, but at the start of July the move appeared to collapse. At the time, transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Como's interest in Couto had cooled significantly and the Italians would look elsewhere in their search for a new right-back.

Now, though, Couto does appear to be a solution Como coach Cesc Fabregas can get behind. Last season, the Spaniard guided the side built around playmaker Nico Paz to fourth place in Serie A. Couto would therefore also continue to play in the Champions League at Como.