"It is fortunate that this horror show has passed as quickly as it came, and that this crazy idea is off the table," Hainer said on Saturday before Bayern Munich departed for their Asia tour to South Korea.

Infantino had suggested, in a solo move, selling stakes in tournaments run by the world governing body to private investors. According to media reports, he had set the member associations a deadline of 19 September to approve it. During the night leading into Saturday, the FIFA president declared the plans over.

Hainer demands: "It must now be ensured that ..."

Criticism of Infantino did not subside afterwards. In their own statements, the continental confederations UEFA and CONCACAF sharply criticised the Swiss and called for the incidents to be clarified. The international press reacted with scorn and derision towards Infantino over his retreat.

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"It must now be ensured that such an idea does not come back onto the table," said Hainer, who described the lack of transparency in the events as "unbelievable".

"Football must remain football," the 72-year-old said. "As the highest umbrella organisation, FIFA has the task of organising football. And if outside investors want a say, then there is always the danger that the fundamental principles and basic structures of football will come under attack and that mistakes will be made."