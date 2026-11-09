A press report on Monday claimed the Manchester City star is close to leaving next January, with the recent Nottingham Forest match representing "the straw that broke the camel's back" for him.

City slumped to a third straight Premier League defeat on Saturday evening, going down 3-1 at Nottingham Forest in the tenth round.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Algeria's Rayan Aït-Nouri is seriously weighing up a move away from the Etihad in the coming period.

His limited game time under Enzo Maresca, underlined by his exclusion from the squad against Nottingham Forest, proved the final straw for the Algerian defender. He could now be eyeing a January exit or, at the latest, a summer switch if things do not change radically and quickly.

Rated by many as City's best left-back, Aït-Nouri has barely had a look-in. He has not played a single Premier League match this season.

Uncertainty hangs over the Algeria international's future at the Etihad Stadium, and a departure next January looks likely.

His only start, and the game in which he caught the eye most in a City shirt, came in the League Cup against Championship side Norwich City.

Manchester United explored a loan move at the end of the last transfer window, but City insisted on a purchase clause in any deal, scuppering the agreement.

Don't be surprised if United reopen talks in January.