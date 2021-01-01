Nottingham Forest’s Ameobi wins Championship Goal of the Month award

The 28-year-old’s breathtaking strike against the Lions has been adjudged the best in the English second-tier for the month under review

Nottingham Forest forward Sammy Ameobi has won the Championship Goal of the Month award for January.

The Nigerian attacker delivered a spectacular performance for Chris Hughton’s men last month, scoring twice against Millwall on January 16, with his second strike in the encounter earning him an award.

The forward fired a long-range effort into the top corner of the net to complete his brace in the encounter after he was set up by Alex Mighten, and ensured he ended his 16-game goal drought in style.

Ameobi's spectacular goal has now been adjudged the best in the month under review, beating strikes from Swansea City's Matt Grimes and Reading's John Swift.

The January winner of the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month is...



Sammy Ameobi - @NFFC !

The Nigerian forward was pleased to win the individual accolade and hopes his side can continue with their winning run.

“It’s a great feeling, it was a good team goal starting with Brice [Samba] and Alex [Mighten] so yeah, I’m really pleased with this award,” Ameobi told the Championship website.

“I was feeling quite tired at the time, to be honest! But I saw Alex coming in so I thought maybe I could get a one-two from him and I didn’t think I’d hit it first time. But he set it off so nicely that I just had to whip it and it went in.

“I’ve got a couple now so it’s always nice and hopefully long may it continue.

“I’m feeling good now, I was back training from the end of last week and I think the manager just wanted me to get a bit of fitness and training under my belt before I came back in and hopefully that’ll be sooner rather than later.

“We’ve been picking up some good results and we’ve been playing really well as of late and it’s starting to show. We’ve been really unlucky with a couple of games including Swansea away but the more we play like that, the more results we’ll pick up moving forward.”

Ameobi has scored three goals and provided one assist in 26 Championship games to help Forest to their current 16th spot on the table.

The attacker will hope to continue his fine showings for Nottingham Forest when they take on Derby County on Friday night.

Ameobi has been with the Lions since the summer of 2019 when he joined the side after cancelling his contract with Bolton Wanderers.

The forward played for the Nigeria U21 side.