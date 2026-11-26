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Oliver Glasner is demanding higher standards at Nottingham Forest and isn't afraid to tell his players.

Glasner, who previously managed Bundesliga clubs Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, spoke out just days after Forest's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth. He was particularly concerned about the limited English spoken by some members of the squad he took over last summer.

The Austrian said: "Stability at a club means having standards. Everyone who comes here commits to meeting those standards. Honestly, I don't think the standards were high enough."

His criticism also pointed to the turbulent previous season, when Nottingham Forest went through four head coaches: Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira.

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Learning English is among the standards Glasner demands: "We have players who have been here for four years and don't speak English. If you go to Italy, every player is giving interviews in Italian after just three months. For me, if I want to be a manager in England, I have to speak English. If I want to be a manager in Italy, I have to speak Italian."

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The alternative, he said, would be: "Oliver Glasner, if you want to speak in your dialect, stay at home in Austria. Everyone understands you there, but nowhere else."

Glasner left Crystal Palace at his own request after last season. He spent two successful years there . After being linked with several high-profile clubs, he made a somewhat surprising move to Forest. A reported annual salary equivalent to €15.5 million is said to have sweetened the move, making Glasner one of Europe's highest-paid managers.

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Glasner has set out his goal for the historic club: "We want to build a stable Nottingham Forest team that can consistently compete in the top half of the Premier League."

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The club are currently a long way from that goal , which has fuelled Glasner's criticism. Nottingham Forest have been inconsistent this season and sit 17th in the Premier League after 11 matches, with just nine points.

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Forest have won only two games, although one of those was against runners-up Manchester City. That surprise victory raised hopes of a turnaround. Defeat to the Cherries followed.

Despite the poor return, Glasner, whose contract runs until 2929, reportedly retains the firm backing of the club's powerful owner Evangelos Marinakis after they met in London on Monday. The manager said the meeting went "fantastically". They discussed January transfers, among other things: "He asked me: 'What do you need, what would you like to improve here, in the squad, the staff and the setup?'"