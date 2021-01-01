Notoane reveals Olympic medal hopes for SA Under-23 side and explains Tau selection

South Africa earned their spot at the tournament by ending third in the 2019 Under-23 Afcon, courtesy of a penalty shoot-out win over Ghana

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane has included some star names in the provisional Tokyo Olympic Games squad and is optimistic about their chances of silverware.

The Olympics, which were postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are scheduled to start on July 23 this year.

The final Olympic Games squad is to consist of 18 players: 15 of them must be 23 years old and under, while three of them are allowed to be 24 or older.

In his provisional squad of 40, Notoane has included Bafana Bafana, Brighton and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau, national team and SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, as well as five players from Sundowns: Themba Zwane, Ricardo Goss‚ Mosa Lebusa‚ Mothobi Mvala and Thapelo Morena.

Incidentally, Notoane juggles his job as national Under-23 coach with being a member of the Sundowns technical team.

Speaking on his choice of overage players, Notoane emphasised the need for not only quality and experience, but personality and character.

“We are going to a global showpiece. We are going to come up against the best of the best out there. So we also need to make available the best talents‚” he was quoted saying by Times Live.

“I mention that because it becomes important for me to strengthen the team in certain key areas. And also bringing personalities that can help advance our cause.

“Because we are going to the Olympics not to add numbers‚ we are going to come back with a medal. We are going to the Olympics to improve on South Africa teams’ performances generally.”

The full list of participants at the Games are hosts Japan, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Mexico, Germany, Honduras, Spain, Egypt, New Zealand, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Australia, Romania, France and Saudi Arabia.

Provisional SA squad:

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders: Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)‚ Repo Tercious Malepe (Minaj FC‚ Ukraine)‚ Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria)‚ Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates)‚ Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs)‚ Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates)



Midfielders: Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria)‚ Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS‚ Sweden)‚ Kganya Leshabela (Leicester City‚ England)‚ Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga B‚ Portugal)‚ Gift Links (Aarhus‚ Denmark)‚ Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Swallows FC)‚ Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Kgaugelo Chauke (Southampton‚ England)‚ Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United)‚ Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Goodman Mosele (Baroka)‚ Kgaogelo Sekota (Swallows FC)‚ Sithole Sphephelo (Belenenses‚ Portugal)‚ Ashley Du Preez (Stellenbosch)

Strikers: Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimaraes II‚ Portugal)‚ Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates)‚ Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)‚ Evidence Makgopa (Baroka)‚ Luther Singh (Pacos de Ferreira‚ Portugal‚ loan), Siyabonga Ligendza (Cardiff City U18‚ England)

Over 23's: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)‚ Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion‚ England) Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns).