Notoane quits South Africa U23: ‘We failed completely, maybe someone young needs to step in’

South Africa U23 coach David Notoane has stepped down following their elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

WHAT HAPPENED? Notoane threw in the towel live on radio on Wednesday as he cited frustrations and the disappointment of missing out on the continental tournament as the reasons for his departure.

South Africa failed to get past Congo Brazzaville after a 1-1 draw on aggregate, with the former sealing their ticket to the tournament set for June and July in Morocco on away goals, following a goalless stalemate at home.

Notoane’s charges wasted several opportunities to kill off the game in Dobsonville last week, putting themselves in a difficult position ahead of the second leg in Brazzaville, and they paid the price when the home side put up a resolute defensive display on Monday.

While he has taken responsibility for the disappointing exit, Notoane feels his team’s fortunes would have been different had he received support from Safa and the PSL.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "To see how the boys fell silent broke me,” Notoane told Marawa Sports Worldwide. “The mood was quiet. We missed a big opportunity. There was silence. The players are facing challenges with their clubs as well but they had to understand that these things happen.

“We failed completely, and when you've failed, we have to take accountability and look for ways to fix it. There was no contract anyway, soon stepping down. Maybe someone young needs to step in.

"I served, I ran the race. My dreams and aspirations will happen but maybe this is not the time, maybe with the right support. I came to the decision [to step down] with the support of my wife. So, I'd rather focus on my work.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat meant South Africa also missed out on the 2024 Olympics in Paris given the top three in the continental tournament will qualify for the Games.

Notoane led South Africa to the 2020 Olympics during his first stint between 2019 and 2021 before Helman Mkhalele replaced him after losing all his three matches in Tokyo.

He, however, returned last year just in time for the 2023 U23 Afcon qualifiers, but he failed to work his magic for a second straight time.

WHAT’S NEXT? Safa will now have to select the next coach given the U23 team carefully is considered the future of Bafana Bafana.