Nothing is done in PSL title race - Bidvest Wits coach Hunt warns Kaizer Chiefs

The accomplished tactician has opened up about this season's PSL title race as Amakhosi look to clinch their fifth trophy

coach Gavin Hunt says it will be difficult for any team to catch high-flying .

The Soweto giants have made a blistering start in the current Premier Soccer League ( ) season having recorded 11 wins out of 13 matches.

As a result, Chiefs are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - 10 points clear of second-placed SuperSport United.

“They going have to blow it up hey [for any team to catch them] – it is a good lead, and obviously two or three teams are competing,” Hunt said on FarPost.

Wits, who won the league title with Hunt in 2017, are placed fifth on the league standings - 15 points behind Chiefs, but the former have four games in hand as they are competing in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“Well, SuperSport United are obviously not in Africa [so they can compete with Chiefs]. Well, Sundowns and us, it is gonna be difficult to manage," he continued.

Hunt has won four PSL titles as a coach and he remains hopeful that his side can still challenge for the this season's league title.

“What, they (Chiefs) got 34 points after 13 or 14 games… geez it is a good lead already you know it is gonna be difficult but nothing is done yet we are only halfway through the season,” he concluded.

Wits' next match will be against the defending league champions on December 17.