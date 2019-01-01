Nothando Vilakazi makes scoring debut in Gintra-Universitetas' win at Banga

The South Africa international scored on her league debut as her side claimed the top spot after a win at Banga

Nothando Vilakazi scored in her first Lithuanian top-flight outing as Gintra-Universitetas continued their winning streak against Banga with a 9-0 triumph in Gargzdai on Wednesday.

The international had a fine debut showing for the Lithuanian queens in a 5-1 win over Rigas at the Siauliu Savivaldybes Stadionas on Saturday.



Vilakazi continued from where she left against Rigas, as she scored her first league goal on her maiden appearance in the Lithuanian top-flight..

Hat-tricks from Rimante Jonusaite and Kelen Bender and a goal each from Dovile Gaileviciute, Simona Veličkaitė and Vilakazi ensured the visitors hammered their hosts.

Article continues below

The win at the Gargzdai City Stadium sends Gintra to the summit of the Lithuanian top division with nine points after three matches this term.

The former Palace Super Falcons star will look to maintain her form to keep a starting place at her new team.

Up next, they will resume their campaign in the Baltic Women's League with a trip to Parnu at the Parnu Kunstmuru on Saturday.