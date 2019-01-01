Nothando Vilakazi and Jermaine Seoposenwe help Gintra-Universitetas reclaim Amber Cup

The South African pair were in fine form as their Lithuanian side emerged tournament's winner on Sunday

Nothando Vilakazi and Jermaine Seoposenwe starred as Gintra-Universitetas emerged 2019 Amber Cup champions despite Sunday's loss to 's Czarni Sosnowiec.

Before the encounter, the Lithuanian champions had defeated Gornik Leczna 3-1 and Dinamo Riga 4-0 in their opening two games to put themselves in pole position.



In Sunday's contest, Gintra were held to a 0-0 draw at full-time before bowing 4-2 on penalties to the Polish side Czarni.

Despite the result, Rimantas Viktoravičius's side finished top with seven points to clinch the crown for the second time, having won it in 2015.

The Lithuanian side was followed by Gornik with six points in the second spot, Czarni in third with five points, while pointless Riga finished fourth.

Seoposenwe, who scored two goals in three games in the competition, was named the best Gintra player at the Amber awards ceremony.



Her South African's compatriot Nothando Vilakazi was also in action for the duration in the penalty shootout loss.