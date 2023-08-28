Not Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena or Peter Shalulile - Rhulani Mokwena reveals who he thinks is 'special player' at Mamelodi Sundowns

Rhulani Mokwena has named his 'special player' at Mamelodi Sundowns after he has settled in at Chloorkop.

Mokwena names a special player at Downs

Concerns over injury list

Downs return to action this week

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena is known to have a close relationship with his players, and one player he has always shown strong admiration for is Themba Zwane, who is the club's captain. However, Mokwena has described another player as "special", as he is expected to be the future of the club seeing that players like Zwane and Denis Onyango are nearing the end of their careers.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He had the whole of last season to settle and he knows his teammates, he knows the environment, it helps that he knows the coach also, he knows the ideas on how we want to play. A very intelligent footballer and such a good football player. But we have good football players in this team and he happens to be one of them," Mokwena said about Marcelo Allende, as per iDiskiTimes.

"It is just that the players know each other better. There is a good continuity, there is a lot of hard work that the technical team is working hard on. We have a very good squad and of course that makes a very good difference," Mokwena added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena will be without a number of players as the likes of Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena are out injured, while star player Gaston Sirino has asked the club to transfer him out. However, the Sundowns mentor is confident that he has enough at his disposal to keep the club's machine well-oiled.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mokwena will be spoiled for choice when picks his team on Wednesday and the expectation is that he might rest some of his key players as Downs look forward to the MTN8 meeting with Kaizer Chiefs this weekend.

