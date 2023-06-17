Not the Caf Champions League or seven PSL titles with Mamelodi Sundowns - Denis Onyango reveals his most biggest achievement in football

Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango has not listed the Caf Champions League title as his biggest achievement, his biggest achievement might shock you.

Onyango reveals his biggest achievement

He lost his place to Ronwen Williams at Downs

Onyango is locked in contract negotiations with his club

WHAT HAPPENED: Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango has been playing in the Premier Soccer League for close to two decades and he has gone on to become the most decorated player as far as league gold medals are concerned.

The Ugandan-born Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper holds the record of 10 league crowns and he has collected seven with Masandawana.

He also won the 2016 Caf Champions League under Pitso Mosimane paired with the 2017 Caf Super Cup. But as glittery as those may sound, Onyango has revealed that the maiden league title he won with SuperSport United ranks highly on his list of achievements.

WHAT WAS SAID: "All the trophies are very important and the first one that I won with SuperSport United is my favourite because I was new in the country in a difficult league, Onyango told SuperSport TV.

"I won it with a so-called small team but winning three league titles in a row was massive for me and having a different culture around me was very sweet. But the 10th one was very sweet because I am the only one with 10 league titles and I am looking for more.

ON BEING A ROLE MODEL IN UGANDA: "The more I win league titles it gives the young ones (in Uganda) more hope. Winning 10 league titles in a different league, a very difficult league with a lot of ups and downs, being sent on loan and being relegated with Mpumalanga Black Aces and sitting out for almost two years without competitive football shows that I kept going.

"This will inspire the young ones to say when things are tough you don't give up, you keep going and try to win as much as you can. It is a lesson for the young ones but of course, it is an inspiring story to tell the young kids and my children that you can achieve things when situations are tough," said the 38-year-old.

AND WHAT MORE: "The teammates that I have helped me win these trophies because I cannot win these things alone. I am not in the boxing ring so thanks to the teammates who have helped me win the league titles and the cups.

"I did not play much this past season but I have always been ready to support the team and be ready when I am called for action. Seven league titles with Sundowns is massive," said Onyango.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onyango is still locked in talks with his club to offer him a new contract as he wants to play for at least one more season before he ventures into goalkeeper coaching.

This publication understands that Onyango is looking for a one-year deal with an option to renew. However, Downs are looking to bring back Jody February from his loan at AmaZulu and with Kennedy Mweene set to retire, the young February is expected to remain at the club as back-up to first-choice goalie Ronwen Williams.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen whether Rhulani Mokwena and Downs will decide to hand the veteran goal-minder a new contract ahead of next season.