SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has named the player he feels would be crowned the 2022/23 Player of the Year.

The debate for the PSL POTY awards heats up

Several names have been thrown around

SuperSport United coach picks his man

WHAT HAPPENED? The current Premier Soccer League season is drawing to an end, and the debate for the Footballer of the Season has reached fever pitch. Several names have been thrown around.

Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng has been prominently mentioned in the debate, while the current PSL top-scorer Peter Shalulile is also tipped to claim it.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has also raised his hand up, especially after breaking the PSL record of the most clean sheets in a season. Last weekend’s 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants saw Williams keep his 18th clean sheet and surpass ex-Pirates stopper Moeneeb Josephs, who used to be the record holder.

WHAT HUNT SAID: “Ronwen? I don’t think a goalkeeper should win the Player of the Year,” disagrees Hunt as per iDiski Times.

“No chance. [If he does], that means your team has been struggling, defending. I think he has had a magnificent season. But I don’t think he should win the Player of the Year. But I think he has been brilliant. But that is not a good sign [to be brilliant at a team like Sundowns], isn’t it? If the goalkeeper is the Player of the Year?

"Based on the team that they [Sundowns] got, I think Mokoena has been the Player of the Year, for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of late, Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro’s name has been thrown into the ring. The 30-year-old reported Pirates transfer target is being hailed for his instrumental role in Marumo's gallant fight against relegation, as well as their surprise progress in the Caf Confederation Cup.

For the past three seasons, Sundowns have had a stranglehold on the PSL Player of the Season award. Shalulile has won it in the last two terms and before his back-to-back awards, it was Themba Zwane who was crowned as the league’s best player.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKOENA? Mokoena still has one league match to prove that he deserves to be named as the best player this season.

Performances in the Caf Champions League could also influence the selectors to vote for him for the domestic award.