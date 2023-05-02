'Not Orlando Pirates' Riveiro!' Truter tips Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena to win Coach of Season award

Sekhukhune United mentor Brandon Truter believes Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has done enough to deserve the Coach of the Season award.

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena helped Mamelodi Sundowns win their sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League title, with seven matches to spare.

Despite missing out on other domestic competitions like the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup where they were eliminated by Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch respectively, Mokwena has shone on the continent.

An impressive run in the group stage of the Caf Champions League that included a huge win over giants Al Ahly, and a recent stunning display against CR Belouizdad in the quarter-finals caught the attention of Truter.

The Sekhukhune United coach believes the 36-year-old should be crowned at the end of the season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think the Coach of the Season should be Rhulani for what they have achieved – Champions League and also in the league as well, winning with such big margins," Truter said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"His team is playing fantastic football as well."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician helped AmaZulu reach the MTN8 semi-final en route to the final where they lost against Pirates. He has further helped Sekhukhune United into the Nedbank Cup last four. However, he has hinted that it is not enough for him.

"It is also not nice being a coach taking two teams in one season in the semi-finals," Truter added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be interesting to see if Jose Riveiro will be recognized after having an impressive debut in South African football.

The Spaniard helped the Sea Robbers to win the MTN8 and his team is in the Nedbank Cup semi-final where they are scheduled to play Kaizer Chiefs.

In addition, Pirates are strong favourites to finish behind Sundowns and qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT: While Sundowns are aiming at winning the continental trophy, Pirates are pushing for a domestic double and a Champions League spot.