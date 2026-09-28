The debate over who lifts the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London in a few weeks' time rumbles on, with most tipping Lamine Yamal or Kylian Mbappé. Other big names are in the running too, among them Rodri, Harry Kane and Fabián Ruiz.

Santi Cañizares, the former Valencia and Real Madrid goalkeeper now working as a commentator and analyst, has had his say on those contenders and where he thinks the award should land.

Speaking on "El Partidazo" on "Cadena COPE" radio, Cañizares singled out both Bayern Munich's English striker and PSG's Spanish midfielder.

He said: "I will stick with who I would vote for, and for me, before Lamine and before Mbappé, there are two better candidates: Harry Kane and Fabián. And that is because of what they have delivered this season."

As reported by "Mundo Deportivo", he added: "For me, what they did is harder."

Both players enjoy plenty of support. Fabián's current coach, Luis Enrique, has already made clear he would hand the former Real Betis man the prize.

The Spanish coach said in mid-August: "He won the World Cup, the European Championship two years ago, the Champions League twice in a row, and the Nations League."







