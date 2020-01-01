Not Mbappe, Montpellier's Delort remains fastest player in Ligue 1

The Algeria international is currently the fastest man in the French top-flight in this campaign after clocking the best distance per hour in February

forward Andy Delort has been ranked as the fastest player in this season, after clocking a speed of 36.8 km/h against in February.

During the league game on February 9, the Algerian striker topped the sprints record after separating both teams at Stade de la Mosson with his 25th-minute opener.

According to Ligue 1 website, PSG's Kylian Mbappe is nowhere near the top three fastest players with Delort taking the lead while his compatriot and Nice full-back Youcef Atal follows in second spot with a record of 36.6 km/h and 's Ivorian descent Kelvin Amian settled for third place with a speed of 36.2 km/h.

Aside from his incredible runs, Delort is also the highest-scoring player at Montpellier in this campaign with nine goals after 26 league appearances.

's Victor Osimhen, who is having an outstanding debut season, is another African star dominating the sprint records in .

The 21-year-old is the only player to have completed the most high-speed sprints in the French top-flight (7) ahead of Mbappe (6) and 's Mama Balde (4).

Osimhen is also the second player with the most runs in the league this season (419 sprints), behind 's Bouna Sarr (436).

The Super Eagles forward is enjoying a fine run of form in front of goal in Christophe Galtier's side with 13 goals in 27 matches in Ligue 1.