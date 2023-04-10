Experienced Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene believes the season belongs to his teammate Ronwen Williams.

The 2022/23 PSL season is approaching its end

A number of players have been tipped for top awards

Mweene states the player he believes was the best this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Williams joined Sundowns at the beginning of the season and immediately became the Brazilians’ number-one stopper. That saw him relegate Denis Onyango, Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse to the bench.

The Bafana Bafana captain has justified his selection with impressive performances. He has managed 16 clean sheets in the Premier Soccer League. That is one match short of matching Moeneeb Joseph’s record of 17 clean sheets attained in 2010/11.

Mweene gives reasons why Williams should be PSL Goalkeeper of the Season and Footballer of the Season.

WHAT MWEENE SAID: “He has done a lot,” Mweene told GOAL. “Look, how many clean sheets has he kept? Okay, let’s not talk about Goalkeeper of the Season. How many balls has he saved from penalties, everywhere you can mention?

“He has made us win, he has made the team come from, maybe 0-0 he made a crucial save and we won 1-0 so I would say yes. He is a candidate there for Player of the Season.”

AND WHAT IS MORE? In comparison to his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates Teboho Mokoena, Neo Maema, Mothobi Mvala, Peter Shalulile and Cassius Mailula, Mweene sticks with Williams as his player of the year.

“You see now if you are talking about another team. Now I’ll be biased because I’m a goalkeeper, they’ll forgive me my fellow players, my in-field players but I’ll go with Ronwen,” added Mweene.

Mweene again sang Williams’ praises when the Sundowns goalkeeper was compared to Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng, SuperSport’s star Grant Margeman, Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala and Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola.

“Look, I think the most important thing when it comes to Ronwen I train with him. He has been consistent and he hasn’t missed a lot of games,” added Mweene.

“The only games he is missing are Cup games. Maybe here and there, Champions League games. For me, I will never change my statement, I think I’ll go with Ronwen. Yes, we have got players at Sundowns who are doing well and I acknowledge that and I’m with them but I’ll be biased on this one.

“I’m going to my department. I think I’ll vie for Ronwen for the Goalkeeper of the Season and Player of the Season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mweene’s remarks amplify the debate about this season’s PSL awards. Already, there has been talk that Mailula deserves to be the Player of the Season and he is almost sure to be selected as the Young Footballer of the Season.

Another name that has been strongly mentioned as the best player of the season has been that of Saleng. The Pirates winger has been key for the Buccaneers this season with performances that have had a big influence.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAMS? The Masandawana goalkeeper will be hoping to make it 17 clean sheets against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.