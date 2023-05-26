Not Kaizer Chiefs, but Orlando Pirates will challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for PSL title - Modise

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise has picked the team he believes can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of domestic football.

Sundowns have won a record-extending sixth PSL title

Chiefs and Pirates have struggled to match them

But Modise feels Pirates are closer to Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians romped to a record-extending sixth-straight Premier Soccer League title this season. Although they failed to win the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, winning the league title by 16 points showed Sundowns’ supremacy in the PSL.

It was a season Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were inferior to the Brazilians in the league campaign. While Pirates ended the season as runners-up to Sundowns, Chiefs settles for the fifth spot and had 26 points fewer than Masandawana.

Now that Pirates have an opportunity to finish the season with two trophies after lifting the MTN8 and are now in the Nedbank Cup final, Modise views them as having the potential to break Sundowns’ domestic dominance. Pirates face Sekhukhune United in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final at Loftus Versfeld.

WHAT MODISE SAID: “If Orlando Pirates win this [Nedbank Cup], would it be a successful season?', and I strongly believe, yes,” said Modise as per SABC Sport.

“And with the players they have, I echo that every season, they are the only team that can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns.

“With all these victories and finding themselves in another final in the same year, maybe, that will make them realise as well the potential that they have. Yes, they are playing Sekhukhune, who come into this game as underdogs.

“It's always difficult to play underdogs, but the advantage that Orlando Pirates have is they are used to playing with the big crowds and I think that will work in their favour.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: What might have made Modise back Pirates as the team that can challenge Sundowns is the way the Buccaneers have been recruiting their players. Pirates have had in their squad international players like goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Olisa Ndah and Souaibou Marou who all are internationals for Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon respectively.

The Buccaneers could bring more established players ahead of next season. This is something Kaizer Chiefs have been lacking as they went for lightweight players this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers are set to face Sekhukhune United in Saturday's Nedbank Cup final at Loftus Versfeld.

It will be an opportunity for the Buccaneers to finish the season with two trophies.