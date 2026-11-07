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Al-Nassr v Al-Ittihad - Saudi Super Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
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Not just the team: Al-Ittihad's fans deliver their worst start in the Roshn League

Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Suffering on all fronts for the Tigers

Al-Ittihad have not been the only ones struggling at the start of the current Saudi Roshn League season. Their fans have joined them in that too.

The Tigers began the campaign well before stumbling over the recent period. A draw with Abha was followed by a 4-1 defeat to the UAE's Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite.

According to the programme "Doorina Ghair", Al-Ittihad's supporters have recorded their worst start in the Roshn League over the last five years, measured across the team's first five home matches.

Just 103,215 fans turned up at their home ground this season, the lowest figure since the 2021-2022 campaign.

Next matches
ALK

ALK

Saudi Pro League

20 Nov 2026

ITT

ITT

The next worst came in 2023-2024, when 128,288 fans attended, followed by 2022-2023 with 147,209.

Last season produced the best figure of all at 199,657, with the season before that drawing 193,372.

Al-Ittihad sit fourth in the standings after 12 rounds, six points behind leaders Al-Hilal, with both still holding a game in hand.

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