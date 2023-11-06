Not Johnson! Kaizer Chiefs legend Parker proposes Ramovic to Amakhosi management - 'He can coach any team in Mzansi!'

TS Galaxy midfielder Bernard Parker is convinced coach Sead Ramovic can deliver at either Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns.

Parker left Chiefs two seasons ago

He is currently nursing an injury

Attacker on why Amakhosi need Ramovic

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite being 37 years old, Parker has been a key player for Ramovic at Galaxy.

With Chiefs under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson, Parker has seemingly challenged the Soweto giants to try Ramovic.

WHAT HE SAID: "Coach Sead has got what it takes to coach any team in the country; and what I am saying, any team in the country, I mean, the big three -Sundowns, Chiefs or Pirates definitely," Parker said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Even further, how highly I rate coach Sead... he will put the national team on another level. He believes in hard work. He believes in war, that every time you go on the field of play, it’s war. I believe it will make a big difference in the national team.

"I would believe at Chiefs the mental part is a big factor at the club. Not the quality, not anything else, the mental part, and coach Sead is a big fan about the mentality, and what keeps us going there at TS Galaxy, is because we’ve got a strong mental mindset, I would say.

"So I believe that if coach Sead said we get the notch at Kaizer Chiefs there will definitely be good things that will come out of there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since the 2014/15 season, Chiefs have hired and fired eight coaches, the most recent one being Molefi Ntseki.

Before the start of the ongoing campaign, Amakhosi were among the most active teams in the transfer window, but things have not worked as they should.

The Glamour Boys have gone eight seasons without major silverware and with their current performances, their chances of ending the unwanted run are minimal.

WHAT NEXT: Parker is currently nursing a broken leg after a reckless challenge by Bongani Zungu during the Carling Knockout competition.

It is not clear whether he will resume active football with the Rockets once he recovers.