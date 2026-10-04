Not injured: prominent Spanish star to miss Croatia clash

Spain will be without one of their biggest stars for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente's side sit top of their group, having won their last three outings, and the head coach is desperate to keep that perfect record intact.

Fabián Ruiz had already left the national team's training camp in Oviedo for the birth of his first child, forcing him to sit out Saturday's game against the Czech Republic.

According to "Marca", the midfielder will now stay in Paris to savour those first days with his newborn and won't rejoin the squad for the Croatia tie.

That leaves de la Fuente with 24 players to pick from. With Ferran Torres also still unavailable alongside Fabián Ruiz, the coach will have to drop just one man from his matchday squad.

Pick up points against Croatia and Spain book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals.