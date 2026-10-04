Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-WC-2026-MATCH104-ESP-ARG-FINAL-TROPHYAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Not injured: prominent Spanish star to miss Croatia clash

Croatia vs Spain
Croatia
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
F. Ruiz
Croatia
Spain

He did not appear against the Czech Republic

Spain will be without one of their biggest stars for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente's side sit top of their group, having won their last three outings, and the head coach is desperate to keep that perfect record intact.

Fabián Ruiz had already left the national team's training camp in Oviedo for the birth of his first child, forcing him to sit out Saturday's game against the Czech Republic.

According to "Marca", the midfielder will now stay in Paris to savour those first days with his newborn and won't rejoin the squad for the Croatia tie.

That leaves de la Fuente with 24 players to pick from. With Ferran Torres also still unavailable alongside Fabián Ruiz, the coach will have to drop just one man from his matchday squad.

Pick up points against Croatia and Spain book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google