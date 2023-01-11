'Not good at all' - Mokwena critical of Mamelodi Sundowns' 10th PSL successive win

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena was critical of his side's victory over Chippa United on Tuesday night.

Downs the first team to win 10 PSL games in a row since 2014

Mokwena not pleased with Masandawana's performance

PSL champions will next lock horns with SuperSport

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old tactician watched on as the Brazilians claimed a 2-1 win over the Chilli Boys courtesy of goals from Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Mokwena congratulated the entire team, before pointing out that the Chilli Boys were aggressive and that he was not pleased with his side's overall performance.

WHAT DID MOKWENA SAY?: "So, congratulations to this magnificent group of players," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"It's always a team effort, we always speak about the team, today it wasn't good, no rhythm in the play you know, not good at all, But we take the three points and we move on.

"Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns, congratulations to this group, congratulations to the team in its entirety, the football club, from the management to the supporters and long may it continue."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns open a 13-point lead at the top of the PSL standings, but second-placed SuperSport United have a game in hand.

The Tshwane giants look unstoppable at the moment under head coach Mokwena having become the first team to record 10 wins in a row in the PSL since 2014.

Masandawana are looking to go all the way and clinch a record-extending 13th PSL title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians will be oozing with confidence ahead of their Tshwane Derby encounter against SuperSport on Monday.

Sundowns will be seeking vengeance having lost 2-1 to their city rivals in the first-round league encounter in September last year.