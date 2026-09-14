Not from Barcelona: Pique picks his favourite for the Ballon d'Or

The winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be crowned soon, and the nominations and predictions are already flowing thick and fast, with a host of world football's biggest names locked in a fierce battle for the prize.

Ahead of the eagerly awaited ceremony in London, Gerard Pique has named the three players he backs as frontrunners this year. The former Barcelona and Spain defender knows a thing or two about the game's elite.

Pique spent years in the Barcelona shirt and lifted a stack of major honours there, yet he refused to hand any of the Catalan club's current crop preferential treatment on his list. Lamine Yamal and Rodri still made the cut.

Asked about his three favourites for the Ballon d'Or, in comments carried by "Daily Sport", Pique said: "For me, the three favourites are Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Rodri."

Naming Harry Kane hands the England striker a fresh morale boost in the race, coming off an outstanding season with Bayern Munich. Yamal, meanwhile, has forced his way into the conversation as one of the strongest contenders on the board.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, made Pique's list after driving Spain to the 2026 World Cup title.

All eyes now turn to the ceremony in London on 26 October, when the winner will be revealed. He succeeds Ousmane Dembele, who took the award last year.

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