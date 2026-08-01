Al-Hilal pressed on with their overseas camp in Austria under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, building towards the new 2026-2027 season.

The club's official account on "X" posted images from Saturday morning's session, held just days before the camp wraps up.

One detail caught the eye: several players ran with parachutes strapped to their backs.

Known as "resistance parachutes", according to previous press reports, these devices attach to each player's body and gather air as they run, ramping up the resistance.

The drills sharpen sprint power, boost explosive strength, lift top-end speed and toughen the leg and thigh muscles, all while improving running mechanics.

Why do coaches favour them over weights? The faster a player runs, the more air the parachute traps, so the resistance climbs automatically. It works like a smart training machine that develops on its own, with no human intervention needed.

Al-Hilal now turn their attention to Qatar's Al-Ahli on Monday, the fourth and final friendly of their Austrian camp before the new campaign begins.

"The Leader" have played three matches at the camp so far and won two, beating Austria's Sturm Graz 2-1 and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0. They then lost to MC Alger by a clean brace.