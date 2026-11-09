Not for sale: Bayern Munich shut the door on Barcelona

Barcelona are pressing on in the transfer market as they chase a defensive signing capable of giving the team an immediate lift in the second half of the season. Sporting director Deco and coach Hansi Flick have placed an experienced centre-back at the top of their wishlist, despite the financial difficulties that make any new deal in the winter window a complicated affair.

One name has surfaced among the options on the table: Germany's Jonathan Tah. The Bayern Munich defender featured among German press reports suggesting the Catalan club are exploring a move for him, having already targeted him last season. The experience he has built up over the years fits the profile Flick and Deco want to strengthen the back line.

Barcelona turn to Pini Zahavi to explore the possibility of signing Jonathan Tah

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Deco and Flick enlisted agent Pini Zahavi to gauge Tah's position and the chances of his leaving Bayern Munich. A meeting took place in late October, coinciding with the Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Zahavi, who also enjoys close working ties with Barcelona, sat down with Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl to discuss the player's situation and whether he might be allowed to leave this winter.

Tah has yet to deliver the levels expected of him since joining Bayern Munich. Even so, the German club show no sign of giving him up, and the player himself shows little appetite to leave the German league, despite authorising his agent to test the ground for a move to Barcelona.

Competition for the centre-back spots at Bayern Munich fuels Barcelona's interest. Coach Vincent Kompany leans primarily on Dayot Upamecano, with Tah and South Korea's Kim Min-jae alternating in the other role, a defensive set-up that has caused some concern this season.

Those reports say Tah's place on the bench in nearly half of the team's matches prompted Barcelona to ask Zahavi to look into a January deal. The hope was to exploit his current situation and land a defender with the required experience without wading into complicated financial talks.

Bayern Munich shut the door on Barcelona

The meeting did not go as Zahavi or Barcelona had hoped. Bayern Munich flatly rejected the idea of parting with Tah, viewing him as an important part of Kompany's plans and refusing to open the door to any talks over his exit, whether a permanent sale or a loan this winter.

Nor does the German club's stance stop at blocking a move to Barcelona. They appear unwilling to let him leave for anyone, a blow to Deco and Flick, who had banked on using the player's standing in the Bavarian squad to get the deal done.

Flick holds on to signing a new centre-back in January

Deco and Flick press on regardless. Their priority remains a centre-back with experience and the ability to adapt quickly to Barcelona's style, a figure who can slot in alongside the young players already in the back line, chief among them Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín.

Signing a promising young defender has slipped down the agenda of late. The sporting management would rather find a ready-made player equipped to handle the pressure and the big nights, especially as piling more youngsters into the back line could pose an added risk in the run-in.

Shrinking options in the market only make Barcelona's task harder. Financial constraints rule out any expensive deal, forcing Deco to search for solutions that fit the club's means.

For all these obstacles, the thinking inside Barcelona is clear: Flick must get his defensive reinforcement in January, barring compelling and unexpected circumstances. Finding the right centre-back remains one of the biggest files on the Catalan club's desk.