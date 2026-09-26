Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on Barcelona's stance regarding Dani Olmo. The Spanish midfielder has impressed for the Catalans without nailing down a regular starting spot, and the Bavarians want him.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Bayern have placed Olmo among their targets, especially given how well he knows German football after his spell at Leipzig. No contact has been made so far, however, and the club will not move officially if it deems the deal unworkable.

Olmo arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2024 for more than 60 million euros. The transfer ran into serious trouble over the salary cap before the club finally managed to register him.

He has become an important part of the team since that switch, yet a fixed place in the starting eleven still eludes him.

Crowded attacking positions have ramped up the competition for his shirt, as has his deployment in a deeper role at Barcelona than the one he typically fills for the Spanish national team.

The newspaper notes that Fermín López has started five La Liga matches to Olmo's two, while Olmo started Barcelona's only Champions League game against Feyenoord.

Bayern see his situation at Barcelona as a possible way in. For all his quality, his knack for scoring and creating chances, Olmo still cannot count on a guaranteed place in Hansi Flick's side.

Barcelona, for their part, show no appetite for listening to offers. The board consider him part of their sporting project and trust in his ability, and the coming fixtures, above all the two Champions League meetings with Paris Saint-Germain and the Clásico against Real Madrid, will decide just how big his role becomes.

Bayern's interest lands at a time when Barcelona know they cannot hold on to everyone. Having sanctioned Ferran Torres' exit last summer, the club is now willing to listen to offers for Alejandro Baldé. Olmo, though, is not currently among those up for sale.

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