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Thibaut Courtois has criticised Real Madrid's decision to part ways with former coach Xabi Alonso in an interview with Sky Sports. The goalkeeper also revealed that he missed a message from Alonso's successor, Jose Mourinho, for two weeks.

During the World Cup, Courtois missed Mourinho's message after a long-haul flight without an internet connection, followed by the time difference, the Belgium international goalkeeper explained.

Only when Mourinho called again after a match did Courtois grow suspicious and ask Real Madrid officials to confirm that the sender really was the club's new coach. "But everything is fine now," said the 34-year-old.

This is Courtois and Mourinho's second spell working together, this time in the Spanish capital. Twelve years ago, they were together at Chelsea in the Premier League.

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Welcoming Mourinho's appointment, Courtois said: "It's always nice to work with him again. He's an excellent coach and I was looking forward to his return."

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Compared with their years together at Stamford Bridge, Courtois finds Mourinho calmer, both in his approach and as a person. The Portuguese coach still commands authority in the dressing room.

"I think he said himself that he could have matured a little more. With all that experience, I think he's sometimes a bit more relaxed too," Courtois said, adding: "I remember that at Chelsea he was more assertive in the dressing room and conveyed a stronger sense of pressure. That's still the case today, but compared with what I remember from twelve years ago, I think it's a little less intense." For Madrid's current situation, the goalkeeper said: "I think that's exactly what we need."

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Courtois was more reflective when discussing Mourinho's predecessor, Xabi Alonso. The former Leverkusen coach had to leave his post after just 34 competitive matches.

Even so, Courtois backed the Spaniard, praising his coaching qualities and his successful work at his previous Bundesliga club. "I really like Xabi Alonso and the way he works. I think he's an excellent coach," he said.

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Thibaut Courtois criticises Real Madrid for swiftly sacking Xabi Alonso

Their time together at Real Madrid had not always gone smoothly, Courtois acknowledged: "I think that perhaps in some situations there wasn't good communication between Xabi Alonso and the players, but I think he had a good relationship with many players."

To Courtois, the decision to sack Alonso so soon still makes no sense. His departure was "not fair: I think that's always how it is in football: when the results aren't good, the coach is the first to pay the price".

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Alonso has since joined Chelsea, the club Courtois once left for Madrid amid controversy. Results have been mixed for the London side recently. A defeat against AFC Sunderland and a failure to beat Tottenham Hotspur have left them fifth in the table.

Despite those results, Courtois believes Alonso's team can qualify for the Champions League: "I really think they'll finish the season in the top four." That depends on those in charge at Stamford Bridge showing patience and giving the Spaniard enough time to do his job.