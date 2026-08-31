Polish outlet Meczyki reports that Borussia Dortmund are pushing to sign Marcel Regula from Polish top-flight side Zaglebie Lubin, and the move is already said to be at an advanced stage.

According to Meczyki , Regula has already reached an agreement with BVB, while Lubin have also given the attacking midfielder permission to leave. Regula had also recently been linked with 1. FC Köln, with the Cologne club said, curiously, to have viewed the 19-year-old as a possible replacement for Said El Mala. As El Mala's move to BVB fell through and he instead extended his contract with Köln, there is no longer any need for a Regula deal in Cologne.

Have BVB been interested in Marcel Regula for some time?

BVB are also said to have tracked the Poland Under-21 international for some time and have already watched him in person. Regula recently turned down a move to English second-tier side Burnley FC, according to Meczyki, while Feyenoord Rotterdam are also currently reported to be interested alongside Dortmund. The fee for the youngster is reportedly expected to come in below €10 million.

Under contract at Lubin until 2028, Regula is regarded as one of Poland's biggest talents and was an undisputed regular in the Ekstraklasa last season, making 31 appearances with five goals and five assists. Regula is also established in Poland's strong Under-21 side, who have won all eight of their European Championship qualifying matches so far and lead their group ahead of Italy.

Sky had meanwhile reported on Monday afternoon that Borussia Dortmund, in their search for a replacement for Konstantelias, are focusing primarily on Ethan Nwaneri. Sporting managing director Lars Ricken and sporting director Ole Book, who did not travel with the team for the DFB Cup match at Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg (Tuesday), are therefore currently assessing whether a loan move for the attacking player from Arsenal FC would be possible. Whether Dortmund could theoretically bring both Regula and Nwaneri to Signal Iduna Park in a double deal remains open. In any case, Sky are now also reporting that Dortmund are pushing hard for Regula.

That also suited BVB in the case of Nwaneri: they had already tried to sign him last year, when Dortmund wanted to arrange a permanent transfer and, according to Sky , Nwaneri would also have liked to move to Dortmund. However, the Bundesliga side and the London club failed to reach an agreement in the transfer talks.

Talks with Nwaneri could, in theory, be easier because contact already existed in 2025. But on Monday evening Sky said that an agreement between Dortmund and Arsenal was becoming more and more unlikely. However, there are also other updates: the BBC writes that BVB have already contacted Arsenal and submitted a loan offer for Nwaneri to the English champions. The Gunners are said to be open to it. Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri has also reported that Dortmund are optimistic they can get the Nwaneri deal over the line. A decision is expected on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, according to Sky, Jadon Sancho is not playing any role in BVB's thinking. Speculation over another return for the former Dortmund player, who remains without a new club after his contract expired at Manchester United, surfaced quickly after the Konstantelias shock.

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Nwaneri would be a similar type of player to the Greek, whom the German runners-up only recently signed from PAOK Saloniki for a €26 million fee. In his first two competitive appearances for BVB against Bayern Munich (Supercup, 1-2) and Hamburger SV (Bundesliga, 2-0), Konstantelias had made an immediate impression, but against HSV he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and will therefore be out for months. Dortmund are running out of time to react once more in the transfer market, after all the summer transfer window in Germany closes on Tuesday (1 September) at 8pm.

BVB candidate: where was Ethan Nwaneri last loaned out to?

During the second half of last season, Nwaneri played on loan for Olympique Marseille and managed two goals and one assist in 11 appearances for the French side. Overall, though, the loan spell was rather disappointing, with Nwaneri barely featuring for Marseille in the final weeks of the previous season.

Arsenal once regarded the London-born player as a super talent and handed him his Premier League debut in September 2022 as a 15-year-old. However, the England Under-21 international has yet to make his definitive breakthrough with the Gunners, even if he has repeatedly hinted at his immense potential. Overall, Nwaneri has so far made 51 competitive appearances for Arsenal, where he is under contract until 2030, scoring ten goals.

Marcel Regula on the verge of a move to BVB? His numbers for Zaglebie Lubin