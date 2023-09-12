Not Chiefs or Pirates - Bafana Bafana's overseas-based star reveals which PSL team he would play for if he returns home

Bafana Bafana striker Lebogang Mothiba has revealed which team he would play for in the Premier Soccer League, if ever.

Mothiba reveals which club he would play for in the PSL

He is currently with French League 1 side

The striker made his Bafana return this past weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: Mothiba is one of the players who have never kicked a ball in the PSL as he began his senior career in 2017 with Lille. Today, Mothiba plays for French League 1 side Strasbourg and recently made a return to the Bafana Bafana set-up after a lengthy absence.

One day he will likely return to the PSL, like players such as Bradley Ralani and Kamohelo Mokotjo - who spent the prime and vast majority of their careers abroad before coming back to grace the PSL at Cape Town City, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Sekhukhune United, respectively.

If he is to play in the PSL, Mothiba has revealed which team he would play for.

WHAT WAS SAID: "After football, after my career I am coming back to South Africa to live here, that’s always been my goal, to play there, come back to South Africa after my career," Mothiba told members of the media.

"My focus for now is Europe, and to keep playing in Europe. I’ve never thought of coming back here to play. But you never know, anything is possible. When I was here before I left, before I went to Diambars Academy, I was playing for Mamelodi Sundowns. Sundowns has been my team since I was young, I was playing under-10, under-11 but then I was a centre-back before moving forward," said Mothiba.

"In South Africa my team and my home is Sundowns. I'm following them even from that side, every time they play I follow their games, I watch them and they can play," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mothiba made his return to the Bafana Bafana set-up after a four-year absence and he is competing with Zakhele Lepasa and Lyle Foster for a starting berth in Hugo Broos' side.

Broos gave a number of new players a run out when his side were held to a goalless draw by Namibia this past weekend. This is for the coach to assess his players before he makes up his mind on who to take to next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

WHAT'S NEXT: Broos is expected to make wholesale changes in his line-up this week and Mothiba and Lyle Foster are expected to give way for Orlando Pirates' red-hot striker Lepasa.