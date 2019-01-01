'Not bad overall' - Liverpool star Sadio Mane reacts to Senegal draw against Brazil
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has exclaimed Senegal's 1-1 draw with Brazil was 'not bad overall'.
The South Americans took an early lead via Mane's Liverpool teammate, Roberto Firmino, but towards the half-time break Mane was brought down in the penalty area and the referee didn't hesitate to point to the spot. Famara Diedhiou scored the resultant spot-kick.
"Not bad overall!!! Let's continue our progress! Let's go Lions!. Senegal forever," Mane posted on Instagram after the match.