Not Araujo: Barcelona set their condition for selling their star to Liverpool

Liverpool want to bolster their squad by signing Barcelona star Marc Bernal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to the TEAMtalk network, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola wants to bring Bernal to Anfield.

Bernal came through the La Masia academy before breaking into the first team. His contract runs until the summer of 2029.

The 19-year-old Spain international midfielder has scored 5 goals and laid on 3 assists in the 44 matches he has played for Barcelona across all competitions.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus claims Liverpool are keen to sign Bernal during 2027.

Jesus said via his account on X: "Bernal is attracting the interest of many clubs, as Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are watching him closely, with Diego Simeone and Andoni Iraola being great admirers of his abilities and attributes."

He continued: "The player wants to convince Flick, but his playing time will be assessed in June. With the presence of untouchable players such as Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Rodri, Bernal is not the manager's first choice."

Jesus added: "If he is not satisfied with his role, it is very likely that a permanent move will be put on the table, and not just a loan. Barcelona do not want to sell him, unless the player himself requests to leave."

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, meanwhile, is spending this season on loan at Liverpool.



