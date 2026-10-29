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عمار الغامدي مهاجم فريق الاتحاد تحت 21 عامًاAl Ittihad's X official account
Translated by

Not Al-Ittihad's top scorer: Fesing calls up Pro League elite talent against Abha

Match
Abha vs Al Ittihad
Abha
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad U21 vs Al Ahli U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Ahli U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Saudi Arabia

A notable boost for the Tigers

Germany's Jens Wiesing, head coach of Al-Ittihad, has decided to call upon a talent from the Joan Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) for the clash with Abha in the Roshn Saudi League.

Al-Ittihad travel to Abha tomorrow, Friday, with the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Sports City Stadium staging the twelfth round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Saudi journalist Alaa Saeed revealed that Wiesing has added Suhaib Hosawi, a player for Al-Ittihad's Under-21 side, to the first-team squad for the Abha match for the first time this season.

Hosawi has turned plenty of heads with his standout performances in the Joan Elite League this season. He boasts a magical left foot and thrives in the right-wing position.

Next matches
ABH

ABH

Saudi Pro League

30 Oct 2026

ITT

ITT

Al Ittihad U21

Al Ittihad U21

Jawwy Elite League U-21

01 Nov 2026

Al Ahli U21

Al Ahli U21

The youngster has fired his side to the top of the current Saudi Under-21 League standings, with 22 points from 7 wins and a single draw. That leaves them 4 points clear of second-placed Al-Ahli.

Hosawi is not the only gem in Al-Ittihad's Under-21 ranks. Striker Ammar Al-Ghamdi has caught the eye over the last two Joan Elite League seasons, sitting third in the scoring charts with 7 goals, just one behind Al-Ettifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa and Al-Ahli's Musa Adam.

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