Not Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr: a Saudi club seals agreement with a World Cup-winning star

Abha did not wait long to announce their intentions in the Roshn League. Days after winning promotion to the professional league, the newly promoted side pulled off the first surprise of the summer window with a heavyweight signing.

Special sources revealed to "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper, on Tuesday, that Abha's management have reached a final agreement with French star Nabil Fekir, a 2018 World Cup winner with Les Bleus, to play for the team next season.

According to the newspaper, the deal will see Fekir sign a one-season contract with an option to renew for a further year. He arrives on a free transfer once his deal with UAE side Al-Jazira expires.

At 33, Fekir hands Abha a huge attacking boost, and his numbers last season back that up. He featured in 25 matches for Al-Jazira, scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists.

The French star boasts an illustrious career on European pitches. He stood out remarkably with Olympique Lyonnais between 2013 and 2019, then enjoyed a successful five-year spell at Spain's Real Betis, before moving to the UAE league through Al-Jazira in 2024.