Not Al-Ahly or Zamalek: an Egyptian club signs three Brazilians

An Egyptian club have signed three Brazilian forwards, Vitao, Erick Silva and Joao Eichel, on one-season deals as they look to strengthen their squad in the current summer transfer window.

British journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that all three deals are done. Ibrahim Nour El-Din, the supervisor of the first football team at Al-Sekka Al-Hadeed, led the moves after negotiations carried out in coordination with Egyptian scout Mostafa Hosny and players' agent Edson Toninello.

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The trio arrive as Al-Sekka Al-Hadeed bolster their ranks ahead of the new Egyptian Professional League (Second Division) season. They kick off the campaign against Al-Tarsana next Friday.

Erick Silva, 26, plays up front and spent last season with Brazil's Parnaiba in the fourth division.

All three featured in Al-Sekka Al-Hadeed's recent friendlies against Kuwait's Al-Shabab and Proxy, impressing in both.



