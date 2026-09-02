Real Madrid gathered all of their stars at the Valdebebas complex on Wednesday for more than 12 hours straight.

The newspaper "Marca" said: "Dozens of cameras. Filming locations spread across the training complex, players moving between the sets, and José Mourinho appearing suddenly to check on his players."

It added: "For one day, Valdebebas no longer resembled a training complex, but instead became a huge film set."

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With only a Friday fixture against Real Betis on the horizon, the club seized one of the rare quiet weeks in the calendar to pull off an operation of enormous scale. They gathered almost every brand tied to the team on the same day and knocked out a huge chunk of the season's advertising commitments in one go.

The list of sponsors ran on and on. Each had an appointment at Valdebebas from the early hours, and some production crews were setting up their platforms before nine, braced for a long day.

None of it disrupted the first team's routine. Mourinho had pushed training back to five in the afternoon the day before, freeing up the whole morning and much of the afternoon for the players to move between sessions. The logistics ran with pinpoint precision. Each player fronted the cameras at a different time according to his own schedule: after the gym, after a physio visit, during recovery work, or before joining the group. No one escaped it.

Every player took part in a massive photo session that brought the usual activity at Valdebebas to a halt. The mood, though, stayed loose and relaxed.

Laughter carried through the day, with some players barging into other brands' filming locations to wind up their teammates.

Mourinho still wanted a close eye on it all. The Portuguese coach toured the various filming locations twice to check on his players.

A minor problem with Bellingham

One minor incident cropped up over individual sponsorship agreements. Jude Bellingham, one of the team's biggest stars, fell into a small disagreement over how far his commitments squared with the other brands involved.

They sorted it out quickly and without any fallout, and the England international ultimately fulfilled his commitment.

The clock tells you just how vast the operation was. The first cameras rolled in the early morning, and the last stopped as night fell over Valdebebas. The final player wrapped his commitments after eight in the evening. More than twelve hours after filming began, the whole thing came to a close.

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Real Madrid had used the break in competitions to do something out of the ordinary. They gathered their stars, mobilised their sponsors, and turned their training complex into the biggest film set in Madrid for a few hours.