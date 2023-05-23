Not a single Kaizer Chiefs played named in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad that will face Morocco in Afcon qualifier next month

- Broos excludes Chiefs players in Bafana squad
- Coach set to trim squad to 23 players
- Bafana have an appointment with Morocco
WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has unveiled a captivating roster comprising 34 exceptional players for the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Fifa World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.
But to little surprise, Broos did not call-up a single Kaizer Chiefs player given how dismal Arthur Zwane's side have been in the Premier Soccer League this season. The tie is set to take place on 17 June 2023 at the FNB Stadium.
In preparation for this enthralling encounter, the initial squad will undergo refinement in the coming weeks, as Broos will trimt the 34-man group to a final 23 next month.
Furthermore, a condensed pre-camp, encompassing local talents along with a handful of overseas-based stars, will be conducted from the end of this month until 7 June.
Below is a list of the full squad.
GOALKEEPERS:
Ronwen Williams - Mamelodi Sundowns
Veli Mothwa - AmaZulu
Ricardo Goss - SuperSport United
Melusi Buthelezi - TS Galaxy
DEFENDERS:
Given Msimango - Ts Galaxy
Thapelo Maseko - Supersport United
Sydney Mobbie - Sekhukhune
Innocent Maela - Orlando Pirates
Nkosinathi Sibisi - Orlando Pirates
Taariq Fielies - Cape Town City
Siyanda Xulu - Toran Tovuz Europe
Thapelo Morena - Mamelodi Sundowns
Aubrey Modiba - Mamelodi Sundowns
Grant Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns
Khuliso Mudau - Mamelodi Sundowns
Mothobi Mvala - Mamelodi Sundowns
MIDFIELDERS:
Teboho Mokoena - Mamelodi Sundowns
Bathusi Aubaas - Ts Galaxy Fc
Njabulo Blom - Saint Louis, USA
Grant Magerman - Supersport United
Miguel Timm - Orlando Pirates
Sphelele Mkhulise - Mamelodi Sundowns
Luke Le Roux - Varborg, Europe
FORWARDS:
Monnapule Saleng - Orlando Pirates
Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns
Zakhele Lepasa - Supersport United
Cassius Mailula - Mamelodi Sundowns
Kobamelo Kodisang - Moreirense, Portugal
Khanyisa Mayo - Cape Town City
Mihlali Mayambela - Aris Limassol, Cyprus
Bongokuhle Hlongwane - Minnesota, Usa
Percy Tau - Al Ahly, Egypt
Pule Mmodi - Golden Arrows
Iqraam Rayners - Stellenbosch
THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa have already qualified for the showpiece that is set to take place in Ivory Coast early next year. However, this bout is to determine who will take lead of Group K as Bafana lost 2-1 to Morocco in the reverse fixture.
WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be see whether Broos will retain the same group of players or he will introduce new faces in his usual selection when he has to trim the squad.