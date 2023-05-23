Not a single Kaizer Chiefs played named in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad that will face Morocco in Afcon qualifier next month

Hugo Broos named a 34-man preliminary squad in preparation for Morocco's visit and he has turned a blind eye to all of Kaizer Chiefs' players.

Broos excludes Chiefs players in Bafana squad

Coach set to trim squad to 23 players

Bafana have an appointment with Morocco

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has unveiled a captivating roster comprising 34 exceptional players for the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Fifa World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

But to little surprise, Broos did not call-up a single Kaizer Chiefs player given how dismal Arthur Zwane's side have been in the Premier Soccer League this season. The tie is set to take place on 17 June 2023 at the FNB Stadium.

In preparation for this enthralling encounter, the initial squad will undergo refinement in the coming weeks, as Broos will trimt the 34-man group to a final 23 next month.

Furthermore, a condensed pre-camp, encompassing local talents along with a handful of overseas-based stars, will be conducted from the end of this month until 7 June.

Below is a list of the full squad.

GOALKEEPERS:

Ronwen Williams - Mamelodi Sundowns

Veli Mothwa - AmaZulu

Ricardo Goss - SuperSport United

Melusi Buthelezi - TS Galaxy

DEFENDERS:

Given Msimango - Ts Galaxy

Thapelo Maseko - Supersport United

Sydney Mobbie - Sekhukhune

Innocent Maela - Orlando Pirates

Nkosinathi Sibisi - Orlando Pirates

Taariq Fielies - Cape Town City

Siyanda Xulu - Toran Tovuz Europe

Thapelo Morena - Mamelodi Sundowns

Aubrey Modiba - Mamelodi Sundowns

Grant Kekana - Mamelodi Sundowns

Khuliso Mudau - Mamelodi Sundowns

Mothobi Mvala - Mamelodi Sundowns

MIDFIELDERS:

Teboho Mokoena - Mamelodi Sundowns

Bathusi Aubaas - Ts Galaxy Fc

Njabulo Blom - Saint Louis, USA

Grant Magerman - Supersport United

Miguel Timm - Orlando Pirates

Sphelele Mkhulise - Mamelodi Sundowns

Luke Le Roux - Varborg, Europe

FORWARDS:

Monnapule Saleng - Orlando Pirates

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

Zakhele Lepasa - Supersport United

Cassius Mailula - Mamelodi Sundowns

Kobamelo Kodisang - Moreirense, Portugal

Khanyisa Mayo - Cape Town City

Mihlali Mayambela - Aris Limassol, Cyprus

Bongokuhle Hlongwane - Minnesota, Usa

Percy Tau - Al Ahly, Egypt

Pule Mmodi - Golden Arrows

Iqraam Rayners - Stellenbosch

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa have already qualified for the showpiece that is set to take place in Ivory Coast early next year. However, this bout is to determine who will take lead of Group K as Bafana lost 2-1 to Morocco in the reverse fixture.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be see whether Broos will retain the same group of players or he will introduce new faces in his usual selection when he has to trim the squad.