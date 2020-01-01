‘Not a setback’ for Mamelodi Sundowns' Onyango missing out on eighth PSL title

The Ugandan would be the most decorated PSL player had he been around for coach Pitso Mosimane’s first league medal

goalkeeper Denis Onyango says he does not regret missing out on the 2013/14 Downs Premier Soccer League ( ) title won by the Brazilians while he was out on loan at .

The captain boasts of seven league crowns, three won at SuperSport United and four with the Tshwane giants.

Had he been with Downs during the 2013/14 season, he would currently be the PSL’s most crowned player with eight league medals.

But the 35-year-old is not upset at missing such an opportunity to break records.

“Of course winning seven titles is massive for me. It would be fantastic winning it with Sundowns when I went to Wits but sometimes in life you need to go a little bit low and come back stronger,” Onyango told the media.

“So this is one of the things that pushed me to become who I am because when I left for Wits on loan, I came back and started playing regularly for Sundowns.

"All these achievements came after going on loan so it was not a setback for me but it was [a time] for me to reflect on my life and football to try and come back stronger.

“No one would want to miss out on a trophy but there was no guarantee that we were going to win it that season. But when I left the team won and they gained momentum with that.”

The league medal missed by the Ugandan was the first of coach Pitso Mosimane’s five titles as Sundowns coach.

Impressively, Onyango’s three league honours at SuperSport came in successive seasons, the same fashion he bagged his last three with the Brazilians.

Other players equal with Onyango on seven titles are Downs captain Hlompho Kekana, Anthony Laffor and Tebogo Langerman.

If none of them leave Downs right now, they have an opportunity to extend their PSL success.

Mosimane’s five titles is also a record for any PSL coach and the tactician is credited for establishing what is arguably Sundowns’ most successful era.

The Brazilians have 10 titles in the PSL era with the late Ted Dumitru contributing two of them, while Paul Dolezar, co-coaches Neil Tovey and Miguel Gamondi, as well as Gordon Igesund, winning one each.