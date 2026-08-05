Not 61: Salah's shirt number at Trabzonspor revealed

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah wore a shirt bearing the number 61 in the video announcing his official transfer to Turkish side Trabzonspor. He won't actually play in it, though, as later became clear.

Trabzonspor confirmed the free-transfer signing of Salah earlier on Wednesday, following his departure from Liverpool.

The forward left Anfield at the end of last season after nine years packed with individual and collective achievements.

That number 61 raised plenty of questions. The Egypt captain wore 11 throughout his years on Merseyside, but the 61 turns out to be a historic symbol for the city of Trabzon: it's the province code on the Turkish vehicle registration plate system.

Over the years, the number has grown into one of the city's most prominent symbols of identity and belonging. You'll spot it in the names of shops and on social media accounts, and the Trabzonspor shirt carrying 61 holds a special place among the club's fans.

Turkish newspaper "Sabah" reported that Salah will instead wear the number 10, the shirt he plays in for Egypt.

According to the report, the club had even printed a special number 11 shirt for him. At the last moment, the 34-year-old opted for the 10 he wears with the Egyptian national team.

Albanian Trabzonspor player Ernest Muci gave up his shirt number to hand it to the Egyptian star.



